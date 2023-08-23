Wilko: Jobs to go as attempts to find a buyer fail
- Published
The administrators of Wilko said jobs are set to go and stores will close as it failed to find a buyer for the whole business.
However, PwC said parts of the business could still be bought.
Wilko announced earlier this month that it was going into administration, putting 12,500 jobs and its 400 stores at risk.
PwC was appointed as the administrator, tasked with trying to find a buyer for the business.
In a statement, PwC said: "While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it's clear that the nature of this interest is not focused on the whole group.
"Sadly, it is therefore likely that there will be redundancies and store closures in the future and it has today been necessary to update employee representatives."
PwC said it understood the news would further add to uncertainty felt by workers and said it would be supporting staff.
It said that in the immediate term, all stores remain open and continue to trade, and that staff would continue to be paid.
It also said there were "currently no plans to close any stores next week".
Earlier the union representing workers at Wilko said the majority of stores are to close "in a week" after a purchase fell through.
The GMB said that some stores might be bought, but "significant job losses" are now expected.
Its national secretary, Andy Prendergast, said the union would fight to ensure its members "receive every penny" they are entitled to.
"We will fight to ensure Wilko bosses are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better," he added.
The company, still family-owned, is well-known for its affordable everyday items.
There has been speculation that rival chains such as B&M, Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains could be those interested in the firm.