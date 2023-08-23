NatWest: Former boss set for £2.4m pay package after Farage scandal
The former boss of NatWest is set to receive a £2.4m pay package this year, despite having quit in disgrace over her handling of the closure of Nigel Farage's bank account.
Dame Alison resigned from the bank last month after admitting to being the source of an inaccurate news story about Mr Farage's finances.
She is currently working out her 12-month notice period at the group.
NatWest said her pay will remain under review as it investigates the scandal.
A spokesman said: "Like other employees where an investigation outcome is pending, Alison is currently receiving her fixed pay.
"This in line with her contractual notice period and remains under continual review, as the independent investigation continues. As previously confirmed, no decision on her remuneration will be taken until the relevant investigations are complete."