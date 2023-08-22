Former Bank of England boss to head Bloomberg board
Former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has been appointed as the chairman of a new board of directors at US financial and media firm Bloomberg.
The BBC understands the firm's founder, 81-year-old Michael Bloomberg, made the announcements in an email to staff.
Mr Carney has has previously worked with Mr Bloomberg on climate-related projects.
The company's product head Vlad Kliatchko was also named as chief executive in the shakeup.
Mr Kliatchko's promotion comes as speculation has been growing about succession plans at the company.
Under the reshuffle, more new board members will be appointed "in short order" and existing members will be given honorary positions.
Mr Bloomberg's email - which was first reported by The Information website - also made it clear that he would stay at the firm and was "not going anywhere".
Mr Carney is expected to continue in his role as chairman of Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.
Bloomberg did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.
Mr Carney, who currently serves as United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance, became the Bank of England in July 2013 and stood down in March 2020.
Before that he was the governor of his home country's central bank, the Bank of Canada.
He also held positions in Canada's finance department and Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Mr Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, founded Bloomberg LP in 1981 and is a philanthropist.
He returned to Bloomberg in 2014, taking over from then-chief executive Daniel Doctoroff.
Mr Bloomberg stood as a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for US president before dropping out of the race after three months.