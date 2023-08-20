Waitrose offers police free coffees to deter thieves
- Published
Waitrose and John Lewis are offering free hot drinks to on-duty police officers in a bid to deter shoplifters.
John Lewis Partnership, which owns both brands, has written to the Police Federation to say officers can make the most of the offer - as long as they bring a reusable cup.
Its head of security said that even just having a police car parked outside might deter would-be thieves.
It comes as other shops have reported soaring levels of retail crime.
In Waitrose, police officers and community support officers will be able to get drinks from the in-store coffee machines.
The supermarket used to have a generous offer of free teas and coffees for all shoppers who had a loyalty card.
That scheme was tweaked in 2017, so customers now have to make a purchase in-store before they can claim a free drink from its self-service machines using a reusable cup. It was also paused during the pandemic.
In John Lewis, police officers will be able to use staff cafeterias for breaks and buy discounted food there too.
Nicki Juniper, head of security for the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Retail crime is a national problem and requires a national solution.
"Just having a police car parked outside can make people think twice about shoplifting from our branches, or becoming aggressive towards our partners [staff]."
The group said its chair Dame Sharon White had also written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman calling for tougher action against repeat and violent offenders.
With a rise in incidents on the shop floor, it has also had to increase spending on the number of guards and staff it employs who are trained to stop and detain shoplifters.
It has also trialled what it called "love bombing" in some of its stores - being extra attentive to customers, including asking if help is needed at self-checkouts, to act as a potential deterrent.
The convenience store chain Co-op has also called for action after crime in its outlets hit record levels, increasing by more than a third over a year.
There were about 1,000 cases of crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in its shops each day in the six months to June, the chain said.
It even suggested that some communities could eventually become "no-go" areas, with retail crime driven by "repeat and prolific offenders and, organised criminal gangs".
According to figures from retail trade body the British Retail Consortium, retail thefts across the sector in England and Wales rose by 26% in 2022.
Its crime survey suggested that nearly 850 incidents were taking place every day, with staff facing physical assault and being threatened with weapons on some occasions.
Data, analysed by the BBC, shows shoplifting offences have returned to pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living rises.
The British Retail Consortium previously told the BBC that these high level of theft cost retailers almost £1bn in the 2021 financial year, "money that would be better used to reduce prices and invest in a better customer experience."