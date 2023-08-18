Aslef train drivers announce new strike date
- Published
Train drivers at more than a dozen companies will strike on Friday, 1 September and refuse to work overtime on Saturday, 2 September, their union Aslef has said.
It marks the latest industrial action in Aslef's long-running pay dispute.
The overtime ban will coincide with a strike by other rail workers such as guards and station staff in the RMT union, in a separate dispute.
The RMT also has a strike on Saturday, 26 August.
Aslef's latest action follows a series of six-day overtime bans this summer, which have caused reductions in services and cancellations.
The companies affected are:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- c2c
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Greater Anglia
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink
- Great Western Railway
- Island Line
- LNER
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- Southern/Gatwick Express
- South Western Railway
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains.
Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan said the train companies and the government had "forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers".
He added: "Train drivers at these companies have not had a pay rise for four years - since 2019 - while inflation has rocketed."
The Rail Delivery Group and Department for Transport have been contacted for comment.