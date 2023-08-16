UK inflation rate drops to 6.8% as energy costs ease
UK inflation slowed in July due to falls in the price for gas and electricity, official figures show.
Inflation, which measures how prices change over time, fell to 6.8% in the year to July, down from 7.9% in June.
The reduction was expected by experts, and there are signs the cost of living could be easing, after figures on Tuesday revealed wages rose 7.8% annually between April and June.
But prices remain high, putting pressure on household finances.
When the rate of inflation falls, it does not mean that prices are coming down, but that they are rising less quickly.
Matthew Corder, deputy director of prices at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said it dropped due to falling energy prices last month.
He added that although food prices remained "high", costs for items such as milk, bread and cereal had eased.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said July's figures on the cost of living showed the action the government had taken "is working".
But he warned "while price rises are slowing, we're not at the finish line", reiterating the government's plan to halve inflation by the end of this year.