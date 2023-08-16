UK inflation rate drops to 6.8% as energy costs ease
- Published
UK inflation slowed in July due to falls in the price for gas and electricity, official figures show.
Inflation, which measures how prices change over time, fell to 6.8% in the year to July, down from 7.9% in June.
A reduction was expected by analysts, and there are signs the cost of living could be easing, after figures on Tuesday revealed wages rose 7.8% annually between April and June.
But prices remain high, putting pressure on household finances.
When the rate of inflation falls, it does not mean that prices are coming down, but that they are rising less quickly.
Matthew Corder, deputy director of prices at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said it dropped due to falling gas and electricity prices last month when a change to the energy price cap, which limits how much suppliers can charge households for what they use, came into force.
He added the cost for some food items, such as milk bread and cereal had eased, but that food prices are still nearly 15% higher than one year ago.
But the ONS said "core inflation", a figure which strips out the price of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged in July at 6.9%.
With inflation still more than three times the Bank of England's 2% target, many experts expect the UK's central bank to raise interest rates again in September.
The Bank has steadily increased interest rates to 5.25%, the highest level in 15 years, meaning mortgage costs have jumped and savings rates have increased.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said July's figures on the cost of living showed the action the government had taken "is working".
But he warned "while price rises are slowing, we're not at the finish line", reiterating the government's plan to halve inflationby the end of this year.
But Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said inflation in Britain remained "higher than many other major economies".
"After 13 years of economic chaos and incompetence under the Conservatives, working people are worse off - with higher energy bills and prices in the shops," she said.