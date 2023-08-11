Train strikes: RMT union announces new weekend walk-outs
- Published
More rail strikes over pay and conditions will take place on 26 August and 2 September, the RMT union has announced.
About 20,000 members working for 14 train operating companies are expected to take part.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said its members would "continue fighting".
It marks the latest step in a long-running dispute which has causedmonths of disruption on the railways for passengers.
The union said it had been left with "little choice but to take further action", insisting it had seen no improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the operating companies.
The 14 train firms affected are:
- Avanti West Coast
- c2c
- Chiltern Railways
- Cross Country Trains
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- LNER
- Northern Trains
- South Eastern
- South Western Railway
- Transpennine Express
- West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express)
Mr Lynch said the mood among RMT members "remains solid and determined" in the national dispute, which is over pay, job security and working conditions.
The latest proposals by the RDG included a backdated pay rise of 5% for last year, followed by 4% this year.
This was in exchange for changes to working practices, which were to be discussed with individual train operators.
But the RMT rejected that offer in April, leaving the dispute at a standstill.