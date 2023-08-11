UK economy grows after rebound from the King's Coronation
- Published
The UK economy grew by 0.2% between April and June following a rebound from an extra Bank Holiday for the King's Coronation.
Growth in June was stronger than expected at 0.5%, showing a recovery when the economy lost one working day due to the national holiday in May.
June's warm weather also benefited the construction industry as well as pubs and restaurants.
But the economy was impacted by strike action by NHS workers.
The figures for the three months and June in particular were better-than-expected.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, which published the data, said there were three factors that affected growth in June - the number of working days, weather and industrial action.
He said while the economy bounced back from May's extra bank holiday, the manufacturing industry saw strong growth in June, particularly for the car industry.
"Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action," he said.
"Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather."
Monthly economic growth in the UK is now 0.8% above its pre-Covid levels in February 2020 but remains sluggish. In the first three months of this year, the economy expanded by 0.1%.
Capital Economics predicted the country will enter a "mild recession" later this year once a succession of interest rate rises take effect.
It said: "The bank holiday, unusually warm weather and strikes make it hard to judge the true health of the economy. But our sense is that underlying activity is still growing, albeit at a snail's pace.
"We still think that with most of the drag from higher interest rates still to come, gross domestic product GDP) will fall [between July and September] and a mild recession will begin."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made growing the economy one of his key pledges.
Gross Domestic Product is one of the most important tools for looking at the health of the economy, and is watched closely by the government and businesses.
If the figure is increasing, that means the economy is growing and people are doing more work and getting a little bit richer, on average.
But if GDP is falling, then the economy is shrinking which can be bad news for businesses. If GDP falls for two quarters in a row, it is typically defined as a recession.