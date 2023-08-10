US inflation ticks higher in July on housing costs
Prices for many items continued to rise in the US last month, despite a sharp increase in interest rates to stamp out inflation.
The rate of inflation rose at 3.2% over the year to July, driven by higher housing, car insurance and food costs, the Labor Department said.
That was up from 3% in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years.
Analysts had expected the increase in the headline rate, after relatively weak price inflation last July.
But that said the report from the US Labor Department offered other signs that price increases were subsiding.
The US central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to more than 5.25% - the highest level in 22 years - in a bid to cool the economy and ease the pressures pushing up prices.
Inflation in the US hit a peak of 9.1% last year, far above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target.
However, it has eased significantly as the shock to food and energy prices from the war in Ukraine has faded.
Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, said this does not imply that it is "mission accomplished" for the rate-setting central bank.
"Still, we expect the Fed to skip rate hikes in September and November, when inflation should have decelerated even further," he said.
Compared with June, prices rose at a relatively modest 0.2%. That was the same pace as between May and June.
Prices for some items, including used cars and airline fares, dropped last month.
Many analysts are expecting costs for housing - which is weighted heavily in US inflation calculations - to start to ease in coming months.