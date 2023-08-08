China exports see biggest drop for three years
- Published
China's imports and exports fell more sharply than expected last month as weaker global demand threatened the recovery prospects of the world's second-largest economy.
Official figures show that exports fell by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, while imports dropped 12.4%.
The grim trade figures reinforce concerns that the country's economic growth could slow further this year.
It will increase pressure on Beijing to help boost the post-pandemic recovery.
The numbers suggest that the rising cost of living and more expensive borrowing in other parts of the world are having an effect on China's post-pandemic recovery, by reducing demand for its goods.
The news sparked a sell-off on Asian stock exchanges, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange down by 0.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 1.9% towards the end of the trading day.
Investors fear that economic activity could slow further, including falls in manufacturing and foreign investment.
Weak domestic demand in China is still denting the recovery too, after economic activity was held back by three years of extensive lockdowns and restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.
China's coronavirus restrictions were some of the most stringent in the world. A full lockdown was imposed for two full months from March 2022 in the financial hub of Shanghai, home to around 25 million people, with the government delivering food packages to residents confined in their home.