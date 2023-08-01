UK house prices fall at sharpest rate for 14 years, says Nationwide
UK house prices dropped at their fastest annual pace for 14 years in July, according to Nationwide.
The building society said prices dropped by 3.8%, which is the biggest decline since July 2009.
Nationwide said mortgage interest rates remain high, making affordability a challenge for house-buyers.
Mortgage costs hit the highest level for 15 years in July as lenders grappled with inflation and uncertainty over rates set by the Bank of England.