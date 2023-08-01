Barbie movie: Warner Bros Japan sorry for replying to atom bomb memes
Warner Bros Japan has apologised after an official Barbie Movie account replied to Barbenheimer memes featuring atom bomb images.
Barbie and Oppenheimer were released over the same weekend in the US, which prompted the Barbenheimer phenomenon.
Some images showed Margot Robbie with a mushroom cloud hairstyle. The official Barbie movie account replied: "This Ken is a stylist".
Barbie is scheduled to be released on 11 August in Japan.
But ahead of its debut, #NoBarbenheimer has been trending in the world's third largest movie market after the US and China.
Other meme images that enraged Japanese social media users include one showing Cillian Murphy, who played Robert Oppenheimer - known as the "father of the atomic bomb", carrying Ms Robbie on his shoulder through a burning city. The Barbie movie official account replied: "It's going to be a summer to be remembered".
In a statement posted on Warner Bros Japan's own Barbie account, the firm said it was "extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie 'Barbie' reacted to the social media postings of 'Barbenheimer' fans."
Warner Bros in the US did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.
Twitter, which has recently rebranded to X, has since added community notes to original posts to highlight the historical context of the atomic bomb attacks on Japan.
The recorded death tolls are estimates, but it is thought that about 140,000 of Hiroshima's 350,000 population were killed in the blast on 6 August 1945. At least 74,000 people died in when Nagasaki was bombed three days later.
The radiation released by the bombs caused thousands more people to die from radiation sickness in the weeks, months and years that followed.
One social media user posted: "My grandfather was in Hiroshima until a few days before the atomic bomb was dropped. Among those who died under that mushroom cloud were many children who were at the age of playing with Barbie dolls."
The distributor of Oppenheimer has not yet announced a release date for the film in Japan.