Coutts Bank boss quits over Farage account row
The boss of Coutts, the prestigious private bank for the wealthy, has stepped down over the handling of Nigel Farage's bank account closure.
Peter Flavel will leave as chief executive of Coutts by mutual consent with immediate effect.
He said the handling of Mr Farage's case had "fallen below the bank's high standards of personal service".
His departure comes after the boss of NatWest Group, Alison Rose, which owns Coutts, resigned on Wednesday.
