Co-op warns rising crime could create 'no-go' areas for shops
The Co-op has warned some communities could become "no-go" areas for shops due to soaring levels of retail crime.
The convenience store operator said crime in its outlets had hit record levels, increasing by more than one third over the past year.
There were about 1,000 cases of crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in its shops every day in the six months to June, the chain said.
But it cited figures showing police did not respond to most of retail crimes.
The Co-op said a Freedom of Information request had shown many police forces did not prioritise retail crime, with, on average, 71% of serious retail crime not responded to by police.
The retailer called for an "urgent change" from the police and "for all forces to target repeat and prolific offenders to reverse the existing environment in many cities where criminal gangs operate, exempt from consequences".
Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood said retail crime was driven by "repeat and prolific offenders and, organised criminal gangs". In the worst cases, he said it could even be described as "looting".
He pointed to "horrific incidents of brazen and violent theft" in stores which left staff feeling "scared and threatened".
While the Co-op had "invested significantly" in security, he said "we need the police to play their part".
"Too often, forces fail to respond to desperate calls by our store teams, and criminals are operating in communities without any fear of consequences."