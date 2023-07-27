Record British Gas profit after energy bill change
- Published
British Gas has reported record half-year profits of £969m after rule changes allowed it to make more money from household bills.
About half of the profit was due to the changes made by the energy regulator.
Ofgem had raised the allowance suppliers can claim from household bills to make up for costs incurred during the pandemic.
This jump in profits came despite falls in oil and gas prices which affected other energy firms.
Fossil fuel giant Shell said profits fell to $5bn (£3.9bn) in the second three months of the year due to the fall.
Energy firms had been making record profits after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices.
Shell said it had also been selling less fuel and making lower profits on refining.