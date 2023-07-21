McDonald's sets up investigation unit after abuse claims
McDonald's has launched a new investigation handling unit after the BBC reported on dozens of abuse allegations at the fast-food chain.
Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said the claims he had heard this week are "personally and professionally shocking".
He apologised to anyone affected.
A BBC investigation was told workers, some as young as 17, are being groped and harassed almost routinely.
Mr Macrow said: "The unit will have oversight on all cases and the power to refer the most serious cases to a third-party legal team staffed by specialist investigators.
"The unit will be run by human resource and legal professionals full-time until at least the end of this year."
As well as setting up the investigations unit, McDonald's is appointing external experts to independently examine how workers' claims are "escalated". This can mean looking at when and how complaints are passed to other departments or more senior managers.
Many workers have alleged that their complaints were not escalated in an appropriate and timely way.
Mr Macrow said he wanted to ensure people had the confidence to speak up. He added: "Any substantiated breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures up to, and including, dismissal."
More than 100 current and recent staff at UK outlets of McDonald's alleged that they worked in a toxic culture of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying.
Since the BBC's report was published on Tuesday, more stories have surfaced, putting further pressure on McDonald's.
Mr Macrow said the company had "clearly fallen short" in some key areas.
"I am determined to root out any behaviour or conduct that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald's," he added.
Meanwhile, MPs have written to Mr Macrow demanding answers in the wake of the BBC's probe.
Darren Jones, chair of by the Business and Trade Committee, asked him what action the company takes to ensure that franchises comply with UK labour laws.
Most workers are not directly employed by McDonald's because the company uses a franchise system. This means that individual operators are licensed to run the restaurants and employ the staff.
Mr Jones also asked what processes are in place for McDonald's workers in the UK to raise complaints.
McDonald's has until 11 August to respond to the letter.