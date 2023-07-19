UK inflation falls to lowest level in more than a year
- Published
UK inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year as price rises slowed by more than expected.
The rate fell sharply to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% the previous month, although it remains almost four times higher than the official target.
Falling fuel prices contributed to the drop, while food prices rose less quickly than in June last year.
UK inflation is now at its lowest annual rate since March 2022, with the fall being described as "substantial".
"It is a large drop but let's forget that last month we saw no change at all in headline inflation so in some ways what we are seeing this morning is catching up with the falls we've seen in other similar countries," Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which publishes the figures, told the BBC's Radio 4's Today Programme.
"We are falling as we have seen in other countries but it still looks like we may have the highest rate of inflation in the G7, so still some way go."