Post Office criticised for holes in compensation schemes
- Published
The head of an inquiry into the Post Office scandal has called for action and law changes to stop issues "blocking full and fair compensation".
Sir Wyn Williams said schemes set up to compensate sub-postmasters wrongly accused of crimes was a "patchwork quilt with some holes in it".
Hundreds of sub-postmasters were convicted due to accounting errors caused by the faulty Horizon IT system.
Sir Wyn has set out recommendations to the government and Post Office.
Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 Post Office managers were given criminal convictions when faulty accounting software, called Horizon, made it look as though money was missing from their sites.
The cases constitute Britain's most widespread miscarriage of justice. Since people went to prison following convictions for false accounting and theft, many were financially ruined. Some have since died.
There has been a public inquiry, led by Sir Wyn, which has been examining the treatment of thousands of sub-postmasters, and to establish who was to blame for the wrongful prosecutions and why nothing was done to prevent them.
In a report laid before Parliament on Monday, the retired judge said there was no "valid legal reason" why the government and Post Office "cannot give effect to the commitments they which they have made" in providing "full and fair" compensation.
He said it was his job to make sure ministers and Post Office executives "made good on those promises" made to provide compensation to legitimate claimants "promptly" and to make sure the amounts paid out was "recognised to be full and fair".
The chair added if the parties sought to abandon such commitments they should provide a "full detailed justification for such a change of heart".
Sir Wyn warned "no doubt, any such purported justification would be subject to the most anxious scrutiny and, in all probability, withering criticism".
The former High Court judge has long held concerns about the slow progress of compensation for Post Office staff.
Sir Wyn said it had been 16 months since he first started to hear the experiences of sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses, which he said "consisted of graphic descriptions of hardship and suffering".
"The effect of the evidence upon me hasn't changed. It hasn't lessened to a degree," he added.
"Many hundreds of people suffered disastrous consequences by reason of the misuse of data from Horizon, and thousands more suffered very significantly."
Sir Wyn said there were 438 applications for compensation still to be resolved as of 27 April, which he said the Post Office had accepted were "difficult to resolve".
"It is of concern to me that, apparently, a significant number of complex cases remain to be resolved between 30 months and three years after they were first submitted to the Post Office," he added.
"I am left with the distinct impression that the most complex cases have not been addressed as speedily as might have been the case."
Three compensation schemes have been set up in the wake of the Post Office scandal.
The Post Office, which is state-owned, runs two schemes. One, the Historical Shortfall Scheme (HSS), is for former postmasters who had to cover discrepancies in their businesses' accounts with their own funds, but who were not prosecuted.
The other is the Overturned Historical Convictions (OHC) scheme, which provides payments to those who were prosecuted. So far £11.3m has been paid in compensation to 77 of the 83 individuals whose convictions had been overturned, although much of that is in interim payments, and only two cases have been fully settled.
A third scheme announced by the government in December last year was set up to compensate the 555 former sub-postmasters who brought the initial legal action, known as the Group Litigation Order (GLO), that culminated in 2019 with a settlement at the High Court, making clear for the first time the scale of the miscarriage of justice that had taken place.
Sir Wyn said he was "sure" that if the government and Post Office were devising a scheme to deliver compensation to all involved now, there would not be three of them.
"What has emerged is a patchwork quilt of compensation schemes. And, unfortunately, it is a patchwork quilt with some holes in it," he said.