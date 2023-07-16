CPTPP trade deal will benefit UK if we use it, says Kemi Badenoch
The UK will only see the full benefit of a new trade deal with 11 Asia and Pacific nations if we use it, the Business Secretary has told the BBC.
Kemi Badenoch's comments came after she signed off the deal with a trade area that covers about 500 million people.
The agreement is predicted to only bring marginal gains to the UK economy.
However, Ms Badenoch told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that the key thing was how businesses "utilise the agreement".
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership - or CPTPP - was established in 2018, and includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
Membership of the CPTPP loosens restrictions on trade between members and reduce tariffs - a form of border tax - on goods.
It is hoped that joining the group will boost UK exports by cutting tariffs on goods such as dairy and meat products, cars, gin and whisky.
Together, the 11 members account for about 13% of the world's income and the UK has become the first European country to join.
Despite this, the government's own estimates indicate being in the bloc will only add 0.08% to the size of the UK's economy in 10 years.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which provides forecasts for the government, has previously said Brexit would reduce the UK's potential economic growth by about 4% in the long term.
However, Ms Badenoch said that the government estimate of the impact of CPTPP "doesn't look at the future growth that's coming in and it also doesn't look at how we utilise the agreement".
"If we don't use it, then it'll become a self-fulfilling prophecy," she added.
Ms Badenoch said there was "so much potential" from joining the group.
"This is the fastest growing region. The Asia Pacific is going to be responsible for at least 50% of global growth that we're expecting between now and 2035."