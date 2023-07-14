Gatwick Airport workers to strike for eight days in summer holidays
Nearly a thousand workers are set to take eight days of strike action at Gatwick Airport over the summer holidays in a row over pay, the Unite union has said.
Disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable due to the scale of the action, the union said.
The workers, at four firms, include baggage handlers and ground staff.
They will strike over two weekends at the end of July and the beginning of August.
There will be four days of strike action between Friday 28 July and Tuesday 1 August, then a further strike between Friday 4 August and Tuesday 8 August.
Airlines that will be affected include British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui, Westjet and Wizz, the union said.