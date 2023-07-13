Warning public debt could soar as population ages
- Published
The UK's public debt could soar as the population ages and tax receipts fall, the government's independent forecaster has warned.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said debt could rise to more than 300% of the size of the economy by 2070, up from around 100% currently.
Climate change and geopolitical tensions also posed "significant" risks to government finances, it added.
But it called current government plans to reduce debt "relatively modest".
Commenting on the OBR report, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would take "difficult but responsible" decisions on the public finances.
Public debt is the stockpile of money borrowed by the government over the years to fund its spending.
Mr Hunt has set a target of getting underlying debt to fall in five years' time.
In a report, the OBR said the 2020s were turning out to be a "very risky era for the public finances".
It said the pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and recent interest rate rises had hit the economy and driven up government borrowing costs.
This, in turn, has pushed government borrowing to its "highest level since the mid-1940s, the stock of government debt to its highest level since the early 1960s, and the cost of servicing that debt to its highest since the late 1980s".
From this "vulnerable position", it said, the government now faced growing costs from an ageing society.
This will drive up pension spending in the short term, and by 2070 shrink the ratio of the working age to retired population from four-to-one to three-to-one.
"This puts downward pressure on tax receipts, upward pressure on primary spending, and leaves a growing gap between the two," the OBR said.
The forecasting body added that the government's debt interest costs were also set to surge as its debts got bigger.
In addition, it said borrowing would rise as government spending on defence increases to meet "growing security threats in Europe and Asia".
Decarbonising the economy to reach net zero by 2050 would also cost the government billions in extra spending, it said.
Commenting on the OBR report, Mr Hunt said the government would take "difficult but responsible decisions on the public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary".
It comes as government decides whether to grant public sector workers the pay rises recommended by the pay review bodies.
But Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said the OBR's report showed "just how far we are falling behind our peers".
"There are serious decisions to be made by this Tory government to restore some security in our economy, to get a grip on inflation, and to stop people's bills rising.
"Instead, this new evidence and falling growth figures today show they will never match the ambition of the British people."