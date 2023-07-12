US inflation at slowest rate in more than two years
- Published
The rate of price growth in the US dropped to its slowest pace in more than two years, helped by cheaper used cars.
Inflation rose 3% in the year to June, according to data, from 4% in May.
Inflation has fallen sharply from a peak of more than 9% last year and June's reading marks the slowest pace since March 2021.
The figures suggest a succession of interest rate rises have punctured soaring prices.
However, analysts still expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates again this month.
Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, said June's slowdown in US inflation is "really only a small step in the right direction."
"In the context of a still tight labour market and sticky wage growth, the Fed's recent concerns about inflation persistence are not going away, " he said.
Prices for used cars and truck dropped while the cost of food stuffs such as pork, milk and eggs declined.
The US central bank has already raised interest rates by 5% since March last year in a bid to cool the economy and ease the pressures that had been pushing up prices.
The Fed has been concerned about so-called core inflation. This measure strips out food and energy costs which can vary month-to-month.
Core inflation has shown signs of stalling at a pace that would keep inflation higher than the 2% rate targeted by the US Fed.
The latest data from the US Labor Department shows that core inflation was lower than expected, rising by 0.2% between May and June. It is the smallest increase since August 2021.
Core inflation slowed to 4.8% in the year to June, from 5.3% in the 12 months to May.
However, policymakers at the Federal Reserve have signalled that they are likely to raise rates again this month and many expect further increases later in the year.