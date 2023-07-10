Thames Water investors agree to £750m injection
- Published
Shareholders in Thames Water have agreed to provide a further £750m in funds as the company attempts to fight the threat of nationalisation.
The agreement is less than the £1bn that Thames Water had been hoping to secure from its shareholders.
The water firm has faced criticism over sewage discharges and leaks and is struggling under a mountain of debt.
The government has said it is ready to act in a worst case scenario if the company collapses.
The company serves a quarter of the UK's population and leaks more water than any other water company in the UK - losing the equivalent of up to 250 Olympic-sized swimming pools every day from its pipes.
Last week, the company was fined £3.3m for discharging millions of litres of undiluted sewage into two rivers in Sussex and Surrey in 2017, killing more than 1,400 fish.
Thames Water also said on Monday it would be looking for an extra £2.5bn from its shareholders for its next business plan, which covers the period from 2025-2030.
Thames Water has around £14bn in debt.
There has been speculation that the firm could be temporarily taken over by the government until a new buyer is found, in a special administration regime (SAR).
This route was most recently taken with energy supplier Bulb after it ran into financial difficulties.
The company is owned by a group of investors. The largest is Canadian pension fund OMERS followed by the Universities Superannuation Scheme, the pension fund for UK academics.