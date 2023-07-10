Thames Water investors agree to £750m injection
Shareholders in Thames Water have agreed to provide a further £750m in funds as the company attempts to fight the threat of nationalisation.
The agreement is less than the £1bn that Thames Water had been hoping to secure from its shareholders.
The water company, which serves a quarter of the UK's population, is struggling under a mountain of debt.
The government has said previously it is ready to act in a worst case scenario if the company collapses.