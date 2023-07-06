Week of strikes to disrupt Tube services, RMT says
- Published
London Underground workers will strike for almost a week from Sunday 23 July until Friday 28 July, the RMT union has announced.
The row is over pensions, job cuts and working conditions which the union said could put 600 jobs on the network at risk.
It is the latest escalation in a long-running dispute between the RMT and Transport for London (TfL).
The BBC has contacted TfL for comment.
The RMT said staff stood to be poorer in retirement if proposed changes by TfL go ahead.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is."
The union's industrial action began last year and has led to a lot of disruption to services.
