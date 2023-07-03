Weak competition added 6p to supermarket fuel prices
- Published
Drivers paid an extra 6p per litre for fuel last year at supermarkets because of weaker competition, a watchdog says.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said supermarkets are usually the cheapest places to buy fuel but that big retailers had put up their margins.
The regulator recommended a "fuel finder scheme" to help drivers find better prices online.
Boss Sarah Cardell said competition was "not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly".
"Drivers buying fuel at supermarkets in 2022 have paid around 6 pence per litre more than they would have done otherwise, due to the four major supermarkets increasing their margins," she said.
"This will have had a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations."
According to the CMA, average annual supermarket margins on fuel had increased by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.
It also found that Asda's targeted fuel margins for 2023 were more than three times what they had been for 2019, while Morrisons' target doubled in the same period.
Sainsbury's and Tesco have followed suit, raising their prices which indicated "competition has weakened", the CMA said.
The RAC said drivers appeared to have lost nearly £1bn as a result of increased retailer margins on fuel.
Spokesman Simon Williams said: "It is nothing short of astounding in a cost-of-living crisis and confirms what we've been saying for many years that supermarkets haven't been treating drivers fairly at the pumps."
As of Monday, unleaded petrol costs on average 143.86p per litre while diesel costs 145.54p, according to RAC data.
That is down sharply from the record highs seen last July, but still above pre-pandemic trends.