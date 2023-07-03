New Aslef overtime ban to cause further train disruption
Train drivers in the Aslef union have announced a fresh overtime ban, which will see services further disrupted.
Drivers at 15 train companies based in England will refuse to work overtime from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 July.
It follows the overtime ban currently taking place over pay and conditions which is disrupting services across the rail network.
Most train companies rely on drivers working overtime to run their full schedules.
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan had previously said further industrial action was likely.
He told the BBC's Today programme on Monday the Rail Delivery Group's latest pay offer, worth 4% for two years in a row and linked to reforms, was like a return to "Victorian times".
The long-running pay dispute by train drivers centres around union members accepting a deal which would have brought drivers' average pay to £65,000. This offer has already been rejected by Aslef.
But it would have been dependent on changes to working practices, which the employers and government say are needed to cut costs and modernise how the railway runs.
Strikes by other rail workers in the RMT union are set to take place later this month, on 20, 22 and 29 July. Many will reduce their service levels, and passengers are being advised to check before they travel.