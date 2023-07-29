'The cost of living started my shoplifting': Why stealing goods is on the rise
"I was on universal credit. If I didn't shoplift I'd only have been able to afford packet noodles."
Ash (not their real name) is a 25-year-old south London resident "living pay cheque to pay cheque".
During the pandemic, Ash wasn't eligible for furlough. They lost their job and their shoplifting habit began.
"The cost of living started my shoplifting," says Ash, adding that food prices have only gone up since.
Shoplifting is a criminal act which can land you in prison. Yet figures suggest the number of people doing it, like Ash, is increasing.
The Co-op has warned that soaring levels of retail crime could lead to some communities becoming "no-go" areas.
The convenience store operator said crime in its outlets had hit record levels, with about 1,000 cases of crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in its shops every day in the six months to June.
And data analysed by the BBC shows shoplifting offences have returned to pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living rises.
In March, police forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland recorded nearly 33,000 incidents of shoplifting - a significant 30.9% increase compared with March last year.
But there is no published data looking at who is shoplifting or why.
"Only about 5% of shoplifters we catch go to court, so you can't ask most people why they're doing it," says Tom Holder from the British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets and other retailers.
I sent a freedom of information request to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), asking for data on shoplifting arrests broken down by age, income and area. The MoJ said it holds "some of this data", but told the BBC processing it would cost too much.
To get an insight into why people are willing to break the law, I put a shout-out on my social media accounts, asking for anyone who had stolen from a shop to message me privately if they were willing to talk.
Several got in touch, and some shop workers did too, with their experiences of dealing with the crime. None wanted their real names to be used in this article - the shoplifters for obvious reasons, and the shop workers because they did not want to be identified by their employers.
Choices
Ash is now employed, earning just over £1,000 a month, which is about a third less than the London Living Wage, a calculation of what we need to earn to afford essentials.
"If I was earning enough I'd probably stop [stealing]. At the moment I have to choose between paying for food or being able to go out to see my friends. I shouldn't have to make that choice."
When asked why they don't do free activities, Ash responded: "Living in London there is little you can do for free. And then transport is still expensive."
They believe the cost of living crisis means working class people "can't do anything but go to work".
"I refuse to accept this," Ash says. "I'm stealing food - this should be affordable."
On the other side of the shopping aisle, so to speak, is Jackson, a supermarket assistant in central London.
He believes those who spend money on luxury items instead of buying essentials have got their priorities wrong.
"Some feel entitled to steal but it's not an excuse. Cut your cloth accordingly as they say. I can't afford to go to a pub on my wages, so if I want booze I get it at the shop," he says.
Jackson has 20 years' experience working on the shop floor. He believes who is stealing is changing. "All sorts of people are stealing nowadays, folk you'd not assume. Different ages as well."
Lola, a 23-year-old student at Oxford University, may not be the type of person who springs to mind when someone thinks of a shoplifter.
"I only steal things I need but I can't afford. Like instant coffee. How's it £7?" she says.
Lola is living off a £12,000 student loan while she completes her Masters. She doesn't get any help from her parents. After paying rent, she says she struggles to afford basic items so has turned to shoplifting.
"I'm a student and I can barely afford to eat. It should be everyone's right to afford a shop a week."
Last year, Lola was working full-time on a good salary and she didn't shoplift. "When you have a full-time job, paying £7 for coffee isn't as hard hitting," she says.
When asked why she doesn't buy cheaper products she said she prefers the taste. Because she used to be able to afford it, she's gotten used to it.
"I'm not defending thieving, but I think stealing £7 here and there doesn't have a huge impact."
'Police aren't interested'
Shoplifting cost retailers almost £1bn in 2021-22, according to the BRC. About 70% of this figure was for crime prevention, and the remaining 30% was direct losses due to theft.
Mark, a 37-year-old supermarket manager from Nottingham, says little is done about shoplifting.
"We don't call the police anymore. They won't come," he says. "Unless the thief has stolen around £500 worth of items the police aren't interested."
National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for business crime, Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts, said: "When responding to shop theft all police forces have their own response model which considers the threat, harm, and risk of every call. That is why it is so important to provide as much information as possible when reporting theft.
With security guards' days already reduced, Mark believes most shoplifters are "hardly noticed" at his supermarket.
Indeed, Ash thinks security guards feel sorry for people's financial situations. "I got caught in Tesco and told security I couldn't afford the food. He ended up apologising to me."
Both Jackson and Mark told me that, while not common, there was always the potential for a shoplifter to turn violent when confronted, particularly men.
"If someone asked what's the worst part of my job, I'd say dealing with shoplifters. I'm not a naturally confrontational person and it's not meant to be part of my job," says Mark.
So what would they like to see done to tackle shoplifting?
Jackson and Mark both call for better police response, and more security.
"We used to have a guard for five days a week. Since March we only have them for two," says Mark. "It's an absolute free-for-all."
Assistant Commissioner Betts said the NPCC was doing "everything possible to tackle offenders and support retailers in reducing shoplifting and attacks on retail staff", including providing guidance and training to retailers on premises security.