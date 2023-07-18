McDonald's abuse: MeToo hasn’t helped these teenage workers

When we first contacted McDonald's employees, they were incredibly nervous about talking to us. It wasn't just that they were worried about losing their jobs - they were also scared of being found out to be a snitch. Over four months we travelled the country to meet them and build trust. We promised anonymity if they would talk. Over four months we spoke to more than 100 employees who wanted to tell their stories. But in the end, we could only convince a handful to go on the record.