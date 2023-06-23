Heathrow security staff call off strikes
Heathrow airport security staff have called off strikes after voting to accept a pay offer.
Around 2,000 members of the Unite union were due to strike on 29 days throughout summer.
Unite staff at the airport had already said they would postpone industrial action on 24 and 25 June.
The union said that workers had voted to accept a pay increase worth between 15.5% and 17.5% depending on their band.
A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off.
"We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers."
Strikes during the summer period when many UK schools are on a break would potentially have been disruptive and led to queues at airport security.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was a "hard won victory".
Earlier in June, Heathrow security officers said they would walk out for 31 days in the summer after turning down a pay offer of 10.1%, which they said was "below inflation".
Inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index is now at 8.7%, but another measure - the Retail Prices Index - stood at 11.3% in the year to May.
Workers in several industries across the UK have been taking industrial action, mainly over demands for pay to stay in line with the soaring cost of living.
Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: "The solidarity and dedication of Unite's reps and members was fundamental in ensuring HAL [Heathrow Airport] returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer".