Rail union announces three days of strikes in July
- Published
Thousands of rail workers will strike on three days in July as part of a long-running dispute about pay and conditions.
Strikes at 14 rail firms have been called on 20, 22 and 29 July, the RMT union said.
It said negotiations with rail firms and the government had stalled.
Unions are pushing for more pay as the cost of living rises rapidly, but rail firms have said they will not pay more without concessions on conditions.
The RMT said 20,000 of its members would walk out after train operators did not make a new pay offer.
Its general secretary, Mick Lynch, said that train operators and the government had not "made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution".
"The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute," he added.
Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living. Inflation - the pace of general price rises - is at 8.7%.
The latest pay offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, was a backdated pay rise of 5% for 2022.
Unions would then have to agree to reforms before members could get a second year's pay rise, negotiated with individual operators.