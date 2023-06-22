UK interest rate rises to 5%
- Published
UK interest rates have been raised more than expected by the Bank of England as it battles to control stubbornly high price rises.
The Bank increased rates to 5% to 4.5%, the highest level since 2008.
The move will lead to a rise in repayments for many mortgage holders who are already facing soaring borrowing costs.
However, it should in theory mean better rates for savers, if banks decided to pass them on.
It comes after official data on Wednesday showed that inflation, the annual rate at which prices go up, was stuck at 8.7% in May - much higher than expected.
The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets UK rates, said that inflation in the services sector remained persistently high, while wages were growing faster than it had predicted back in May.
It added that impact of "domestic price and wage developments… were likely to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge".
The MPC voted 7-2 in favour of a half percentage point rise - its biggest hike since February.
Two members of the committee voted to keep rates on hold.
In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Bank's governor Andrew Bailey said that overall inflation was still set fall "significantly" during the course of the year as energy prices come down.
But he added that the Bank would continue to monitor inflation closely, and would further tighten monetary policy if there "were evidence of more persistent pressures".