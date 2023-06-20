Millions to receive cost of living payment
More than six million people with disabilities in the UK will start to receive a £150 payment from Tuesday, to help with the cost of living.
Households who qualify will receive the payment, distributed by the government, over the next two weeks, between 20 June and 4 July.
The payment is made automatically and those eligible for the support do not need to take any action.
It follows a disability cost-of-living payment paid in September.
People on the following disability benefits are eligible for the latest payment:
- Disability living allowance
- Personal independence payment
- Attendance allowance
- Scottish disability payments
- Armed Forces independence payment
- Constant attendance allowance
- War pension mobility supplement
Cost-of-living payments were originally introduced to help struggling families cope with the soaring cost of gas and electricity.
However, they were never exclusively targeted at these bills, and households could always spend the money as they saw fit.