Music producer smashed his platinum discs - then rebuilt them

"When a person's got a disability, you have this feeling you are trying to crawl out of a big hole. You've got to the point where your elbows are on the grass, but your feet are still dangling. Every day you are focusing on trying to get out of that hole, but sort of knowing that you can't, then every now and then you lose your footing and fall back down. In France I fell down the black hole. But pretty quickly you want to scramble up. There is a natural buoyancy in our human nature."