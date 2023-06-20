People turn to microwave meals as food prices soar
- Published
People are increasingly cooking with their microwaves to save money as food prices soar, research suggests.
Kantar found there were 4% fewer meals made using an oven in the 12 weeks to 11 June versus the same period last year, while microwaved meals rose 8%.
Grocery price inflation has slowed to its lowest level since the start of 2023, it said, but remains very high.
Nearly 70% of households say they are "extremely" or "very" worried about rising food prices, it added.
"People are thinking more and more about what they eat and how they cook as the cost of living crisis takes its toll on traditional behaviours," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.
"The most prominent change we've seen is that people are preparing simpler dishes with fewer ingredients.
"We also saw a reduction in hob use and a rise in food prepared with toasters and grills."
According to Kantar's research, grocery prices increased by 16.5% in the four weeks to 11 June, compared with the same period a year ago.
That was the sixth highest monthly figure for the past 15 years, Mr McKevitt said, although price rises are starting to ease.
"Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it should continue to fall in the coming months, a welcome result for everyone."
Households seeking ways to save are increasingly switching to the cheapest supermarket own-label lines, Kantar says.
Total spending on these value ranges is up by 41% since last year.
Meanwhile, sales at the discounters Aldi and Lidl surged by 24.6% and 23.2%, leaving them with ever larger shares of the grocery market.
Mr McKevitt said consumers will continue to be hurt at the till as summer wears on.
The price of seasonal favourites like ice cream and mineral water have gone up by around a fifth since last year, while burgers and sausages are up 16% and 13% respectively.
According to official figures, UK food prices are rising at their fastest rate in nearly 45 years, with staples such as sugar and pasta up sharply.
Supermarkets have been accused of not passing on falling wholesale costs to consumers, prompting the Competition and Markets Authority to launch an investigation.
However, grocers deny profiteering and have begun cutting the price of basics.
Morrisons and M&S were the latest to announce discounts this week, while Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and Lidl have all reduced bread, milk and butter prices in the past few months.
How can I save money on my food shop?
- Look at your cupboards so you know what you have already
- Head to the reduced section first to see if it has anything you need
- Buy things close to their sell-by-date which will be cheaper and use your freezer