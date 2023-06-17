King rides on horseback in first Trooping the Colour as monarch
- Published
King Charles III is taking part in his first Trooping the Colour on horseback, the military spectacle which marks the monarch's official birthday.
It is the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback at the event in 30 years, when the late Queen rode her horse, Burmese, in 1986.
The King received the royal salute as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Division's regiments.
Thousands are watching the event at Horse Guard's Parade.
The King is joined on horseback by the royal Colonels - the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal.
The Duke of Edinburgh is also riding during the ceremony in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards.
The senior royals on horseback have been joined by the Queen, the Princess of Wales and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also spotted in the crowd, as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, along with prime ministers of some Commonwealth states and realms.
The last time a monarch was on horseback was when chart toppers included Wham! and Doctor and the Medics.
Crowds cheered as the King headed away from Buckingham Palace, with a sea of mobile phones up in the air to film the moment.
One royal fan said they were "so happy" to be at Trooping the Colour after missing out on the King's Coronation.
One said: "We're so happy about coming today. We've been bringing our kids to see all of the pomp and ceremony for years.
"We've been exchanging photos, and we've got plans for birthday cocktails later."
Before the ceremony began, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to those took part in last week's rehearsal in soaring temperatures, which reached 30°C (86F) in London.
Prince William acknowledged the difficult conditions in a tweet as he praised them for "doing a really good job".
More than 1400 soldiers are part of the parade, with 200 horses and hundreds of army musicians joining the spectacle.
Trooping the Colour, also known as the King's birthday parade, is part of a tradition dating back to the 1700s.
It begins at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade.
As part of the event, the colour - or regimental flag - will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the King's Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.
There is music and marching, and the King will carry out an inspection of the soldiers - moving slowly along the line as they stand in formation.
It will culminate in a massive flypast that will include the Red Arrows - the Royal Family will watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
They will gather on the balcony to watch an extended military flypast after the display on coronation day had to be scaled down due to bad weather.
The ceremony will include an extended flypast of around seventy aircraft to make up for the scaled-back display at the King's coronation.
Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will take part - including aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the C-130 Hercules on its final ceremonial flight, modern Typhoon fighter jets with a red, white and blue finale from the Red Arrows.