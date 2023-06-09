Tesco reported to regulator over Clubcard prices
The consumer group Which? has reported Tesco to the UK's competition watchdog over its Clubcard prices.
The Tesco Clubcard is a loyalty scheme that offers members discounted prices on products.
Which? says the supermarket does not explain the unit price of deals clearly enough to shoppers, making it hard for them to determine the cheapest product.
Heinz tomato ketchup was one of the items that Which? found Tesco to be misleading on price.
The consumer group found a 700g bottle in Tesco for which the label showed the standard price to be £3.90, or 55.7p per 100g.
A prominent Clubcard label showed the same size bottle on offer at £3.50, but the unit price, which would be 50p per 100g, was not given.
Which? said Tesco's decision not to display unit pricing on its Clubcard offers could be breaking the law.
According to competition rules unit prices could be seen as "material information" which most people would need in order to make an informed decision about how to get the best value from what they are buying.
Tesco has been approached for comment.