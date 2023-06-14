Vodafone to join with Three to create UK mobile giant
A deal to create the UK's biggest mobile phone operator has been struck by Vodafone and the owner of Three UK.
The firms plan to merge their UK-based operations, giving them around 27 million customers and making it the biggest mobile network in the UK.
The deal hasn't yet been approved by regulators, which will look at whether it will push up customer prices.
The Vodafone and Three merger will take their combined market share past Virgin Media O2.