US adds 339,000 jobs in May defying slowdown fears
Job creation in the US remained robust last month, despite rising prices and a sharp spike in borrowing costs weighing on the economy.
Employers added 339,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, as more people entered the labour force.
The job gains were far stronger than expected, continuing a streak of hiring that has surprised economists.
Analysts have expected hiring to slow as the US central bank raises interest rates to try to rein in rising prices.
But payrolls have remained resilient, raising questions about whether the Federal Reserve will have to take more aggressive action to bring inflation under control - moves that would lead to higher interest rates for mortgages and other loans.
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, was 4.9% in the US in April.
While that was the lowest in roughly two years, it remained more than double the 2% rate that the bank considers healthy.
Expectations of what Friday's report might mean for interest rates in the months ahead were divided.
Some analysts said the widespread job gains in May, as hospitals, restaurants, bars and construction firms added workers, was a sign that the Fed will have to raise interest rates more.
The Labor Department also said job gains in April had been greater than previously estimated.
Others said the report included signs that should convince the bank to hold off, pointing to moderating wage gains. At 3.7%, the jobless rate was also the highest in seven months.
Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said the "blow out" job gains in May indicated that the "Fed's job is not yet done".
"The key question now is: can they wait until July or does this monster payrolls number trigger another burst of urgency?" she said.
"Perhaps the report details, with the unemployment rate rising and average hourly earnings growth slowing, tilts the decision to July. But overall, this is not a labour market that is slowing - and if it's not slowing, then inflation isn't coming down to 2%."