Tesco chairman John Allan to quit after claims over behaviour

Tesco chairman John Allan

John Allan is stepping down as chairman of Tesco following allegations over his conduct.

Mr Allan, who is also a former president of the CBI business lobby group, has strongly denied three of four claims made against him.

However, Byron Grote, who will temporarily replace Mr Allan as chair, said: "These allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco."

Tesco said it made "no findings of wrongdoing".

A report in the Guardian had claimed that Mr Allan had touched a Tesco employee at the supermarket giant's annual shareholder meeting last year.

It also alleged that Mr Allan "grabbed" an employee at a CBI event in 2019. He has previously said these claims are "simply untrue".

It is also claimed that he made a comment about a CBI staff member's dress and bottom in 2021. Mr Allan said he does not recall this incident.

He has, however, admitted to making a comment to a female CBI worker in late 2019 about a dress suiting her figure.

Mr Allan said he was "mortified after making the comment in 2019" and immediately apologised.

