Tesco chairman John Allan to quit after claims over behaviour
- Published
John Allan is stepping down as chairman of Tesco following allegations over his conduct.
Mr Allan, who is also a former president of the CBI business lobby group, has strongly denied three of four claims made against him.
However, Byron Grote, who will temporarily replace Mr Allan as chair, said: "These allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco."
Tesco said it made "no findings of wrongdoing".
A report in the Guardian had claimed that Mr Allan had touched a Tesco employee at the supermarket giant's annual shareholder meeting last year.
It also alleged that Mr Allan "grabbed" an employee at a CBI event in 2019. He has previously said these claims are "simply untrue".
It is also claimed that he made a comment about a CBI staff member's dress and bottom in 2021. Mr Allan said he does not recall this incident.
He has, however, admitted to making a comment to a female CBI worker in late 2019 about a dress suiting her figure.
Mr Allan said he was "mortified after making the comment in 2019" and immediately apologised.