Cost-of-living payment date announced for people with disabilities
- Published
More than six million people with disabilities will receive their next cost-of-living payment between 20 June and 4 July, the government has said.
The payment is designed to be a top-up to benefits to help ease the strain from higher bills and prices.
Those with disabilities often have higher domestic energy costs, so receive the extra payment on top of other financial assistance.
People on means-tested benefits and low incomes have received £301 recently.
That payment went to people including those on universal credit and pension credit, and can include pensioners - who will receive a further £300 later in the year - and those with disabilities.
The most vulnerable households can receive up to £1,350 in direct cost-of-living payments.
Ministers said the specific £150 payment recognised the extra costs disabled people in particular often faced, such as care and mobility needs.
It will be paid to those who receive Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Payments, Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance, and War Pension Mobility Supplement.
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: "This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people."