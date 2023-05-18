BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by end of decade
- Published
Telecoms giant BT is to cut up to 55,000 jobs in the UK and globally by the end of the decade as it cuts costs.
The headcount reduction, which will be up to 40% of the current workforce of 130,000 includes staff and contractors.
Chief executive Philip Jansen said that by the end of the 2020s BT will have a "much smaller workforce" and a "significantly reduced cost base".
It comes after Vodafone would axe a tenth of its staff over the next three years, equating to 11,000 jobs.
The BT announcement was made as it reported a 12% drop in profits of £1.7bn for the year to April.
Mr Jansen said BT would become "a leaner business with a brighter future".
BT, which is the UK's largest broadband and mobile provider, will get rid of between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030, it said.
The firm is currently continuing to expand its fibre network, and once that work is complete, it will need about 15,000 fewer employees, a spokesman said.
As the network moves away from copper to fibre, it will become more reliable, and need fewer people to maintain both networks.
And newer, more efficient technology, including artificial intelligence, will mean fewer people will be needed to serve customers, he said.
There will be more cuts through restructuring.