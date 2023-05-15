Royal Mail to be investigated for missed delivery targets
- Published
Royal Mail is facing an investigation by the industry watchdog after it failed to meet its delivery targets over the past year.
Ofcom said it would consider whether any "exceptional events" explained why Royal Mail fell short.
But if there were no "satisfactory explanation", the regulator said it would consider imposing a fine.
The postal service delivered only 73.7% of First Class mail within a day - far short of the 93% target.
Ofcom said the impact of Covid was no longer "an excuse for poor delivery performance".
If Royal Mail is fined, it would be its second penalty since 2019 when it paid out £1.5m for failing to deliver first class letters on time.
It also missed a second key target, delivering only 90.7% of second class mail within three days, when it should deliver 98.5%.
On Friday, Royal Mail's chief executive Simon Thompson announced that he would leave, meaning the company will soon be searching for its third boss in five years.
Royal Mail said its services had been affected by 18 days of strike action and that high levels of staff absence continued to hamper operations.
It said it hoped an agreement reached last month with Communication Workers Union (CWU) would resolve the matter and allow it to "rapidly improve" its services.
Royal Mail's chief operating officer Grant McPherson apologised to customers who were affected by the missed targets, but added the past year had been "one of the most challenging in [Royal Mail's] history".
"With the plans we have in place to drive service levels and reduce absence, we hope and expect to see further progress in the coming months," he said.
Royal Mail has previously said the strike action was costing £200m and could threaten its survival. In addition, in January the firm faced a ransomware attack which disrupted overseas mail for more than a month.