Royal Mail to be investigated for missed delivery targets
- Published
Royal Mail is facing an investigation by the industry watchdog after it failed to meet its delivery targets over the past year.
Ofcom said it would consider whether any "exceptional events" explained why Royal Mail fell short.
But if there were no "satisfactory explanation", the regulator said it would consider imposing a fine.
The postal service delivered only 73.7% of First Class mail within a day - far short of the 93% target.
Ofcom said the impact of Covid was no longer "an excuse for poor delivery performance".
If Royal Mail is fined, it would be its second penalty since 2019 when it paid out £1.5m for failing to deliver first class letters on time.