Center Parcs owner Brookfield puts holiday chain up for sale
UK holiday village chain Center Parcs has been put up for sale by its owner, the Canadian private equity firm Brookfield.
The company is looking to raise between £4bn and £5bn from the sale according to the Financial Times.
Brookfield bought the business for about £2.4bn in 2015.
Center Parcs runs six holiday villages in the UK and Ireland which attract more than two million visitors every year.
The first UK location opened in 1987, at Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire. It now has holiday villages at Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest.
In 2019, it opened its first site in Ireland, with Center Parcs Longford Forest close to the town of Ballymahon in County Longford.
The Financial Times said that Brookfield had appointed investment bankers to sound out potential buyers, including other private equity firms.
The decision to go ahead with the sale, which would be one of the largest UK real estate deals this year, marks a bold move for the private equity firm.
It comes as UK property prices are falling and interest rates have been going up. Potential holidaymakers are also being squeezed by the rising cost of living.