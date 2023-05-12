Linda Yaccarino leaves NBCUniversal amid Twitter talk
The head of advertising at NBCUniversal, Linda Yaccarino, has stepped down amid reports that she has been tapped to lead Twitter.
NBCUniversal said Ms Yaccarino was leaving, "effective immediately", after 12 years with the media company.
It followed reports that she was in talks with billionare Elon Musk to be the chief executive of Twitter.
Mr Musk posted on Thursday that he had found a new boss and "she" would start in six weeks.
He did not name the new chief executive in his post on the platform and the company has not confirmed the move.
The entrepreneur - who bought the social media platform last year for $44bn - has been under pressure to find someone else to lead the company and refocus his attention on his other businesses, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.
Mr Musk said he would remain involved at the company as executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Ms Yaccarino would bring to Twitter experience with advertisers, who have had a strained relationship with Twitter since Mr Musk's takeover.
Twitter relies on ad spending to make money. Mr Musk has said he wants to reduce the platform's reliance on advertising.