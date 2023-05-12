Holiday car hire costs soar since pandemic, says Which?
The cost of hiring a car on a summer holiday has increased significantly since the pandemic, research suggests.
Consumer group Which? said holidaymakers travelling to some of the most popular destinations were paying 77% more than in 2019.
It said high demand and depleted stocks were to blame and warned customers often got stung by hidden charges.
A trade body said car hire firms faced the same inflationary pressures as other parts of the economy.
Although higher than a few years ago, prices were down slightly on last year.
Which? analysed data on 8,000 week-long car rentals from broker Zest during the month of August.
It looked at destinations including Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain and the US. It also included car hire prices in the UK.
The UK, Cyprus and Italy had all seen prices at least double since 2019, although prices overall were marginally cheaper than last year.
The most expensive place to hire a car was the US, where the average price came out at £546 a week - a rise of 92% since 2019.
Separately, 47% of Which? members in a survey said they were worried about being exploited by a rental company.
Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "While there are deals out there, people should avoid the firms with the cheapest headline prices, because too often they will later be stung by hidden charges.
"Only use a reputable broker or hire firm, so you can ensure you're getting the best possible service for your money."
Tips for drivers included booking online in advance, looking closely at costs for extras such as child car seats, and considering external insurance options.
Toby Poston, from trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association, said it was a "different world" to that seen in 2019.
"Car rental companies are battling with the same inflationary and cost pressures as everyone," he said.
"That is on top of supply challenges when sourcing cars and parts, alongside the continued investment in bringing cleaner, greener vehicles to our roads.
"To see prices come down year-on-year underlines the rental sector's commitment to keep costs as low as possible."