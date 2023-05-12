UK saw sluggish growth at start of year
The UK saw weak growth in the first three months of the year and shrank during March as the economy was affected by strike action.
The economy grew by 0.1% in the January to March period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The figure comes a day after the Bank of England said it was more optimistic about prospects for the UK and that the economy would avoid recession.
The Bank also increased interest rates to 4.5% from 4.25%.
The rate rise was part of the Bank's continued attempt to slow soaring price rises.
The latest ONS figures showed that while the economy grew slightly over the first three months of 2023, in March it contracted by 0.3%.
"Across the quarter as a whole, growth was driven by IT and construction, partially offset by falls in health, education and public administration, with these sectors affected by strikes," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.