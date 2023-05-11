Elon Musk says he has appointed new Twitter boss
- Published
Elon Musk says that he has found a new chief executive to lead Twitter.
He announced the plans on the social media platform, which he bought last year for $44bn.
Mr Musk did not name the site's new boss but said "she" would start in six weeks at which point he would become executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Mr Musk has been under pressure to name someone else to lead the company and focus on his other businesses.
The billionaire, who also leads electric carmaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, had previously said he intended to put someone else in charge of Twitter.
Last year, after a poll asking users of the platform whether he should step down, he joked: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."
He told the BBC last month that his dog was running the company.
Shares in Tesla jumped on the latest news.